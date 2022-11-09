34 mins ago - Politics

Maura Healey wins Massachusetts governor's race

Attorney General Maura Healey will make history as the first woman elected governor of Massachusetts, and one of the country’s first openly lesbian governors, the Associated Press reported Tuesday night.

Why it matters: Healey's victory solidifies the Democratic Party's hold on the state government, as popular Republican Gov. Charlie Baker steps aside.

