Newsom sets election date to replace McCarthy

Kevin McCarthy on his last day at the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 14, 2023, in Washington, DC. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The special primary election to replace former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) will take place March 19, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced Monday.

The big picture: McCarthy announced last month that he would resign from Congress at the end of 2023 after his historic speakership ouster.

McCarthy had previously hinted he was uncertain about running for re-election in 2024 and has since told Axios he's eyeing a career in AI.

The field of candidates for McCarthy's seat is already crowded.

Details: The primary for the state's 20th Congressional District seat is open to candidates from both parties. If a candidate receives a majority vote, they will automatically serve the remainder of McCarthy's term.

If a candidate does not achieve a majority, a runoff will be held on May 21.

The district, which includes Kings County and parts of Fresno and Kern counties in California's Central Valley, leans largely Republican.

Of note: The March 19 special primary was scheduled after the state's regular March 5 primary at the request of county officials.

Zoom out: McCarthy joined more than 30 other U.S. House members and who are not seeking re-election in 2024.

Lawmakers last year ditched Congress at a record pace, with multiple Republicans announcing retirements last week.

Retaining McCarthy's seat will be vital for Republicans, who already have a razor-thin majority in the lower chamber. They'll also be down a vote until February, as House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) announced he'll work remotely through the month while recovering from cancer treatment.

