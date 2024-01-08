Newsom sets election date to replace McCarthy
The special primary election to replace former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) will take place March 19, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced Monday.
The big picture: McCarthy announced last month that he would resign from Congress at the end of 2023 after his historic speakership ouster.
- McCarthy had previously hinted he was uncertain about running for re-election in 2024 and has since told Axios he's eyeing a career in AI.
- The field of candidates for McCarthy's seat is already crowded.
Details: The primary for the state's 20th Congressional District seat is open to candidates from both parties. If a candidate receives a majority vote, they will automatically serve the remainder of McCarthy's term.
- If a candidate does not achieve a majority, a runoff will be held on May 21.
- The district, which includes Kings County and parts of Fresno and Kern counties in California's Central Valley, leans largely Republican.
Of note: The March 19 special primary was scheduled after the state's regular March 5 primary at the request of county officials.
Zoom out: McCarthy joined more than 30 other U.S. House members and who are not seeking re-election in 2024.
- Lawmakers last year ditched Congress at a record pace, with multiple Republicans announcing retirements last week.
- Retaining McCarthy's seat will be vital for Republicans, who already have a razor-thin majority in the lower chamber. They'll also be down a vote until February, as House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) announced he'll work remotely through the month while recovering from cancer treatment.
