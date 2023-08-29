Steve Scalise diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) said Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a "very treatable blood cancer" — and intends to keep working during treatment.

The big picture: Scalise — who overcame near-fatal injuries after being shot during a congressional baseball practice — plays a key role in scheduling the House floor and keeping the conference on the same page while facing a narrow majority.

"After a few days of not feeling like myself this past week, I had some blood work done," he said in a statement.

"I am incredibly grateful we were able to detect this early and that this cancer is treatable."

What they're saying: Scalise's colleagues rallied support behind him following his announcement of his diagnosis.