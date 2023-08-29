Updated 28 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Steve Scalise diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) said Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a "very treatable blood cancer" — and intends to keep working during treatment.
The big picture: Scalise — who overcame near-fatal injuries after being shot during a congressional baseball practice — plays a key role in scheduling the House floor and keeping the conference on the same page while facing a narrow majority.
- "After a few days of not feeling like myself this past week, I had some blood work done," he said in a statement.
- "I am incredibly grateful we were able to detect this early and that this cancer is treatable."
What they're saying: Scalise's colleagues rallied support behind him following his announcement of his diagnosis.
- "Majority Leader Scalise is as tough as they come. If there is anyone who can beat cancer, it's him. We will stand with Steve and his family every step of the way during this fight," Rep. Mike Simpson (R-Idaho) wrote on X.
- "Nobody is as prepared as Steve Scalise is to take on this new trial, and win," said Rep. Ann Wagner (R-Missouri). "With his faith in God, the love of his life Jennifer at his side, and his children and loving family there to support him, I know Steve will fight through this and come out stronger and more purpose driven than before."
- "Please join me in praying for my friend Leader Steve Scalise and his family. Steve is a proven fighter and I am confident he will persevere. Today and every day we are #TeamScalise," Rep. Andy Barr (R-Ky.) said.