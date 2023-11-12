Kevin McCarthy uncertain if he will run for another term

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has not decided on a re-election bid in 2024. Why it matters: The California Republican, who was ousted in a historic speaker removal last month, had previously said he would run for re-election.

What he's saying: "I got the holidays, I'll talk to my family about the ideas of what going forward, and then I'll make a decision," McCarthy said in an exclusive interview with CNN's Manu Raju on Raju's "Inside Politics" show.

"I want to make sure Speaker [Mike] Johnson was able to come into office. I wanted to make sure he had the resources and the need, whatever help I can provide," McCarthy said.

McCarthy said he wants to make sure he continues "to do the job for my district."

"I always believe, and you hear me all of the time. You never give up in the process, right? Well, there's so many ways you can do that to make sure you're getting the job done, and I'm gonna look at all options," McCarthy said.

Asked whether McCarthy was leaning toward re-election or leaving office, he replied: "I don't know."

Zoom out: McCarthy would join the growing list of congressional leaders opting out of another term in 2024 if he decides to not run again.

McCarthy has until Dec. 8, California's filing deadline, to decide whether he's in or out.

Go deeper: How Trump shadowed McCarthy's doomed speakership