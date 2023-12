Share on email (opens in new window)

Chart: Axios Visuals

WeWork was once valued at nearly $50 billion.

The big picture: The co-working space company's current market cap sits below $30 million after filing for bankruptcy protection in November, per Axios' Hope King.

