WeWork's bankruptcy filing this week offers a firsthand glimpse at how the collision of rapidly rising rates with the stalled return-to-office movement is roiling the office space industry.

The big picture: Distress in the commercial real estate sector has so far been mostly on paper — it's a slow-moving wreck that'll take years to shake out.

WeWork, once valued at $47 billion, is one of the industry's first high-profile companies with a sprawling national footprint to file for bankruptcy in the post-COVID, high-rate world.

State of play: The exodus of workers from their cubicles has made office space abundant and cheap, WeWork says.

Commercial office space "has become available and accessible at unprecedented prices and in significant volume," WeWork CEO David Tolley said in bankruptcy papers filed Tuesday morning.

Landlords are now "more willing than in the past to reduce rent and offer flexible leasing terms," he added.

The impact: "This amounts to much greater competition in WeWork's target market," Tolley said.

Between the lines: WeWork was already facing financial problems before COVID hit — its canceled IPO, rescue by SoftBank, and ousted founder were some of 2019's most theatrical Wall Street dramas.

This made WeWork especially vulnerable to the challenges of the changing office market and the end of the loose money era — whereas better-capitalized real estate companies have more of a buffer to absorb the shocks (for now).

"WeWork lacks the necessary financial flexibility to adjust to the rapidly shifting commercial real estate market," Tolley said in his court declaration.

What's next: WeWork isn't going away. The idea is to emerge from bankruptcy protection with a stronger balance sheet, and better able to compete.

How that works: The bankruptcy process allows companies to cancel debt and walk away from leases more easily.

Right off the bat, the company has motioned the court for permission to reject over 60 leases.

It's also in active negotiations with more than 400 other landlords to restructure lease agreements — and it may have the leverage to extract much better terms since it can wield the threat of canceling the leases altogether.

What to watch: Under WeWork's reorganization plan, its most senior lenders and bondholders will extinguish their debt holdings — but they get to take over ownership of the company (similar to how a mortgage lender seizes a house when the homeowner defaults).