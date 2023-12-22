2024 presidential hopeful former President Trump during a campaign event in Waterloo, Iowa, on Tuesday. Photo: Kamil Krzacznski/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Trump pressured two members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers in Michigan not to certify the 2020 presidential elections, the Detroit News reported Thursday, citing audio recordings.

Why it matters: News of the recordings comes as the 2024 Republican presidential primary front-runner faces four criminal indictments, including charges of conspiracy related to his alleged attempts to retain power in the wake of losing the 2020 election.

Trump's false claims of voter fraud in Detroit and his allies' efforts to overturn Michigan's election results in 2020 play a major role in the Jan. 6 indictment.

Driving the news: In a phone call on Nov. 17, 2020, Trump told GOP Wayne County canvassers Monica Palmer and William Hartmann they'd look "terrible" if they signed documents certifying the election after initially voting against it, according to The Detroit News.

Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel, who's a Wayne County resident and was also involved in the call, allegedly told the canvassers not to sign off on certifying votes.

The two canvassers left the meeting without certifying but then said they would do so if an audit took place in certain counties, per the outlet.

"We've got to fight for our country," Trump allegedly said on the recording. "We can't let these people take our country away from us."

Of note: Palmer repeatedly told the Detroit News that she didn't remember what was said on the call.

What they're saying: A spokesperson for Trump told Axios in an email: "All of President Trump's actions were taken in furtherance of his duty as President of the United States to faithfully take care of the laws and ensure election integrity, including investigating the rigged and stolen 2020 Presidential Election."

The spokesperson accused President Biden and other Democrats of "desperately leaking misleading information to interfere in the election."

McDaniel told the Detroit News: "What I said publicly and repeatedly at the time, as referenced in my letter on Nov. 21, 2020, is that there was ample evidence that warranted an audit."

Representatives for the RNC did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

