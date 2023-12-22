Millions of debtors have not yet made their first student loan repayment

Share on email (opens in new window)

A narrow majority of the 22 million student loan borrowers with an installment due immediately upon resumption have made their first payment, per the Department of Education.

Why it matters: Months into the restart of student loan payments after a years-long pandemic pause, the process continues to confuse borrowers.

By the numbers: 60% of student loan borrowers with payments due in October made those by mid-November, according to data released this month by Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal.

This leaves nearly 9 million borrowers with restarted debts who did not pay.

Yes, but: The 12-month on-ramp period safeguards borrowers until the fall.

"Until next September, borrowers will be protected from the harshest consequences of missed payments, such as delinquency, default, and mandatory collections," Kvaal wrote.

Zoom out: More people have flocked to the Student Debt Crisis Center, a nonprofit organization, with questions since payments resumed than before the pandemic, said Natalia Abrams, president and founder.

The organization recently designated a dedicated employee to handle all responses to questions from lost borrowers because the influx became overwhelming, even from people within the industry.

Zoom in: The center's managing director, Sabrina Calazans, was put into an administrative forbearance (paused repayment with 0% interest) after applying to the SAVE Plan, President Biden's administration's income-driven repayment plan.

She couldn't understand why — even with the knowledge she has from working for the organization.

"I was on time with everything," she said. "I was confused. I was not told why I was being put into a forbearance."

What's next: Additional SAVE plan benefits will start next July, including:

Cutting undergraduate loan payments from 10% of discretionary income to 5%. "That could be a time that could entice more borrowers to enter repayment because they see their payment as half of what it is right now," Abrams said.

Forgiving remaining balances of people who have been making payments for 10 years with original balances of $12,000 or less.

Credit for loan consolidation.

Automatic credit toward forgiveness for specific periods of deferment and forbearance.

Between the lines: Borrowers who took out Parent PLUS loans don't immediately quality for the SAVE plan, but can consolidate it with other federal loans to access it.

Through a time-consuming "double consolidation" process, borrowers can lower their payments.

The deadline for consolidating to access SAVE is July 1, 2025, according to a guide from the Massachusetts Attorney General.

Of note: The Biden administration has relieved almost $132 billion of debt for more than 3.6 million borrowers, and is crafting rules to provide further relief.

But young voters feel he has done "too little" regarding student loans, according to survey results this month.

