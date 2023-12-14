Gen Z swing state voters demand more from Biden on student loans

Data: Bloomberg News/Morning Consult;Note: Note: Includes AZ, GA, MI, NV, NC, PA and WI; Chart: Axios Visuals

Young voters are not impressed by President Biden's record on student loan forgiveness, according to new survey results by Bloomberg/Morning Consult.

Why it matters: Securing and motivating young, largely-Democratic voters could be crucial for Biden's reelection chances. The poll found former President Trump outpolling Biden in seven out of seven swing states.

Zoom in: 43% of Generation Z voters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin say Biden is not doing enough to address the burden of student-loan payments.

These 18- to 26-years-olds seem unmoved or unaware of the more than $130 billion in student loans Biden has forgiven despite the Supreme Court striking his sweeping student loan forgiveness plan this year.

42% say they've seen, read or heard "not much" or "not at all" about the forgiveness, according to the poll.

59% of those Gen Z respondents "strongly" or "somewhat" support the forgiveness based on what they know.

Zoom out: Biden trails Trump by an average of five percentage points overall across the seven swing-states surveyed.

Trump's lead increases to seven percentage points when third-party and independent candidates are included.

The bottom line: The president's handling of the economy has long been Americans' No. 1 election issue, and the new survey spells trouble for Biden.

When results were broken down by generation and then race, every group except Black voters said they trust Trump more than Biden to handle the economy.

Methodology: Bloomberg News/Morning Consult surveyed 4,935 registered voters in the seven swing states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin from Nov. 27 to Dec. 6, 2023.