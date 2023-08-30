Growing job benefit for new grads: Student loan relief
Vacation days, health care, 401(k) matching and now: student loan repayment. More companies are offering to help young new hires with debt in their benefits packages, according to new data from job platform Handshake.
Why it matters: Student loan payments are set to resume in October after a years-long pandemic pause.
- The share of job descriptions that include student loan assistance on Handshake, a jobs platform for Gen Z, has more than doubled since 2019, according to the company's new network trends report.
Driving the news: More than half of 2024 graduates expect to carry student loan debt, per Handshake.
- Nearly 70% of respondents said debt would influence their job search upon graduation, the survey found.
- "Companies look for ways to distinguish themselves with top talent and relieve the pressure student loans place on early-career hires," Handshake's report said.
By the numbers: Around 3% of companies used keywords including student loan repayment, student loan, loan repayment, student loan paydown, education debt, debt repayment and student debt in job descriptions as of June 2023, Handshake found.
- That figure — representing 4,000 jobs from more than 2,500 employers — marks more than twice the number of companies doing so in 2019, though still a small share of jobs overall.
Context: More than 7 million people 24 or younger collectively owe $103.8 billion in federal student loans.
- Overall, 80% of people with outstanding student debt are 50 or younger. And many are confused about how to start paying because of loans being transferred to new servicers or changing plans.
Details: Jobs across industries are offering student loan assistance as a perk of employment, per Handshake.
- 31%: health care and services
- 23%: nonprofit
- 14%: government, law and politics
- 8%: financial services
- 8% education
Of note: Students graduating with debt said they're likely to pursue gig work in addition to a full-time job.
- More than 40% of students said they'd pursue gig or freelance work after graduation — with nearly a third who would do so in addition to a full-time job, the report found.
Zoom in: Student loan debt is a particularly significant burden for women, Black students and first-generation students, per Handshake.
- Women also earn the most degrees at all levels but also have less earning power than men due to the gender pay gap.
