1 hour ago

Growing job benefit for new grads: Student loan relief

April Rubin
Data: Handshake; Chart: Axios Visuals
Vacation days, health care, 401(k) matching and now: student loan repayment. More companies are offering to help young new hires with debt in their benefits packages, according to new data from job platform Handshake.

Why it matters: Student loan payments are set to resume in October after a years-long pandemic pause.

  • The share of job descriptions that include student loan assistance on Handshake, a jobs platform for Gen Z, has more than doubled since 2019, according to the company's new network trends report.

Driving the news: More than half of 2024 graduates expect to carry student loan debt, per Handshake.

  • Nearly 70% of respondents said debt would influence their job search upon graduation, the survey found.
  • "Companies look for ways to distinguish themselves with top talent and relieve the pressure student loans place on early-career hires," Handshake's report said.

By the numbers: Around 3% of companies used keywords including student loan repayment, student loan, loan repayment, student loan paydown, education debt, debt repayment and student debt in job descriptions as of June 2023, Handshake found.

  • That figure — representing 4,000 jobs from more than 2,500 employers — marks more than twice the number of companies doing so in 2019, though still a small share of jobs overall.

Context: More than 7 million people 24 or younger collectively owe $103.8 billion in federal student loans.

Details: Jobs across industries are offering student loan assistance as a perk of employment, per Handshake.

  • 31%: health care and services
  • 23%: nonprofit
  • 14%: government, law and politics
  • 8%: financial services
  • 8% education

Of note: Students graduating with debt said they're likely to pursue gig work in addition to a full-time job.

  • More than 40% of students said they'd pursue gig or freelance work after graduation — with nearly a third who would do so in addition to a full-time job, the report found.

Zoom in: Student loan debt is a particularly significant burden for women, Black students and first-generation students, per Handshake.

