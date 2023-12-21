Former President Trump in New York City earlier this month. Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez-Pool/Getty Images

Former President Trump's lawyers asked the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday to reject special counsel Jack Smith's request to quickly rule on whether presidential immunity protects the 2024 candidate from prosecution in the federal 2020 election interference case.

Why it matters: The case is currently scheduled for March 4, in the middle of the 2024 presidential primary season and one day before Super Tuesday.

The big picture: The Republican presidential primary front-runner faces charges of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights in the case — one of four criminal indictments he faces.

He's pleaded not guilty in all cases and maintains he has absolute immunity from criminal prosecution for actions related to his duties as president.

The Supreme Court has agreed to expedite consideration of Smith's request to consider whether Trump is immune.

Smith has argued that it "is of imperative public importance" for the high court to rule on Trump's claims of immunity and that his "trial proceed as promptly as possible if his claim of immunity is rejected."

What they're saying: "In an omission that speaks volumes, the Special Counsel never explains why March 4, 2024, is supposedly the only 'appropriate timetable' for this historic prosecution," Trump's legal team said in a filing Wednesday. "That date has no talismanic significance."

They argued that the case should be "resolved in a cautious, deliberative manner — not at breakneck speed" and urged the justices not to "rush to decide the issues with reckless abandon."

Read the filing in full, via DocumentCloud:

Editor's note: This article has been updated to include the full legal document, further details from the filing and more context.