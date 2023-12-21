Rudy Giuliani outside of the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. District Courthouse on Dec. 15 in Washington, DC. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani must immediately pay the $148 million in damages he owes for defaming two Georgia election workers, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.

The big picture: The judge's order doubles down on the multimillion-dollar penalty Trump's former lawyer will have to pay in a case related to lies about the 2020 election, as he faces financial troubles including mounting legal fees from other cases.

Driving the news: Judge Beryl Howell wrote in the order that Giuliani was unlikely to have his jury verdict overturned or reduced in an appeal.

Howell said the former New York City mayor could try to hide his financial assets to avoid paying the penalty if she didn't make this ruling.

"Giuliani has never denied that he has taken steps to hide his assets from judgment creditors, and has offered no affirmative pledge that he will take no steps to do so," the order states.

Representatives for Giuliani did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Catch up quick: A jury ordered Giuliani on Friday to pay $148 million in the case as part of his alleged efforts to undermine the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Giuliani said he'd appeal the decision, after which the two election workers sued him again — this time to stop him from repeating claims that they engaged in election interference in 2020.

Context: Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss originally sued Giuliani and conservative media outlet One America News Network for repeating allegations that they committed ballot fraud.

The outlet was dismissed from the lawsuit last year after settling with the pair, while a federal judge in a partial summary judgment in August found Giuliani liable for defaming them.

As part of the summary judgment, Giuliani was already required to pay the women $230,000 in legal fees and penalties for not complying with their legal team's discovery requests.

