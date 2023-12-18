Rudy Giuliani sued again by ex-Georgia election workers

Rudy Giuliani, the former personal lawyer for ex-President Trump, departs from a U.S. District courthouse after a verdict was reached in his defamation jury trial last Friday in Washington, D.C. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Two Georgia election workers, who won $148 million in damages from Rudy Giuliani, have sued him once again — this time to stop Trump's former lawyer from repeating claims that they engaged in election interference in 2020.

Driving the news: Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss are seeking a permanent injunction against Giuliani that, if granted, would bar him from speaking publicly about them ever again.

The pair filed the motion in D.C.'s U.S. District Court on Monday.

They are also seeking the costs of their attorney and court fees, as well as "other and further relief this Court deems just and proper," according to the filing.

"Defendant Giuliani's statements, coupled with his refusal to agree to refrain from continuing to make such statements, make clear that he intends to persist in his campaign of targeted defamation and harassment. It must stop," the filing reads.

Zoom in: The filing cites interviews Giuliani gave in the days after damages were awarded where he said that he told the truth about their role in Georgia's 2020 presidential election results.

Appearances cited in the filing include a press conference shortly after the jury announced damage amounts Giuliani owed, and interviews with Newsmax on Dec. 15 and on Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast on Dec. 16.

"Never, never, never did any of those jurors see a single piece of evidence that many Americans have seen about how these women acted that would have been totally contrary to the, to their unrebutted, uncorroborated testimony. It's a sham of a trial," Giuliani said on the podcast, according to the filing.

Flashback: Giuliani was sued by the two women, who said he engaged in a smear campaign by repeatedly claiming they helped change the results in the state so that Joe Biden would win.

Giuliani shared a video on social media of Freeman and Moss processing ballots in Atlanta on Nov. 3, 2020, alleging they were processing fake ballots.

In August, a judge ruled Giuliani was liable for defamation, civil conspiracy and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The jury trial was to determine the amount of damages awarded.

What they're saying: "[Giuliani's] wrongful conduct is so outrageous in character and so extreme in degree that it is beyond all possible bounds of decency and is to be regarded as atrocious and utterly intolerable in a civilized community," the complaint reads.

The filing adds that unless Giuliani is restricted from repeating "defamatory statements" about the pair, the "emotional distress, overwhelming stress and anxiety, lost earnings" will continue."

Representatives for Freeman, Moss and Giuliani did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Go deeper: Where Rudy Giuliani's trial for defaming Georgia election workers stands