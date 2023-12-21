Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy, facing mounting legal fees

Rudy Giuliani has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, per a Thursday court filing.

Why it matters: The filing comes as the former New York mayor and lawyer for former President Trump has been mired in debt stemming from multiple legal cases — most notably the $148 million he owes for defaming two Georgia election workers.

Giuliani estimated up to $10 million in assets and up to $500 million in liabilities, according to the filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Per an estimate in the filing, he owes upwards of 49 creditors.

What they're saying: "The filing should be a surprise to no one. No person could have reasonably believed that Mayor Rudy Giuliani would be able to pay such a high punitive amount," Ted Goodman, a spokesperson for Giuliani, said in a statement to Axios on Thursday.

"Chapter 11 will afford Mayor Giuliani the opportunity and time to pursue an appeal, while providing transparency for his finances under the supervision of the bankruptcy court, to ensure all creditors are treated equally and fairly throughout the process," Goodman said.

Catch up quick: A judge ruled Wednesday that Giuliani immediately start paying the $148 million he owes for defaming two Georgia election workers.

Last week, a jury had ordered Giuliani to pay Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss as part of his alleged efforts to undermine the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Since then, the two election workers have sued Giuliani again in order to stop him from repeating claims that they engaged in election interference in 2020.

That injunction, if granted, would bar Giuliani from from speaking publicly about the two ever again.

