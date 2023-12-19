Florida man pleads guilty to threatening to kill U.S. Supreme Court justice

U.S. Supreme Court Justices pose for their official photo in Washington, D.C. in 2022. Seated from left; Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Standing behind from left; Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

A Florida man has pleaded guilty to threatening to kill a U.S. Supreme Court Justice, federal prosecutors announced Monday.

The big picture: Neal Brij Sidhwaney, 43, of Fernandina Beach, faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison after he admitted to transmitting an interstate threat to the justice, who was not named, per a Department of Justice statement.

Sidhwaney appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Monte Richardson on Friday, according to U.S. District Court filings in Jacksonville, obtained by The Messenger that show the justice is identified only as "Victim 1."

Zoom in: Prosecutors said Sidhwaney placed a phone call from Florida to the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on July 31 and left an "expletive-laden, threatening voicemail message to the justice.

"On the voicemail message, Sidhwaney identified himself by name and repeatedly threatened to kill a specific Supreme Court Justice," the DOJ said.

He was arrested less than two weeks after the incident and will be sentenced at a later date.

Zoom out: President Biden signed bipartisan legislation that expands security protection to Supreme Court justices' immediate family members after protests erupted outside the homes of Supreme Court justices over the leaked draft decision to end federal abortion protections by overturning Roe v. Wade, which triggered protests outside the homes of conservative Supreme Court justices.

