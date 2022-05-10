Pro-abortion rights protesters gathered outside Justice Samuel Alito's home in Alexandria, Virginia, on Monday evening, days after a draft decision he wrote indicating that the Supreme Court would overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked.

Driving the news: About 100 peaceful demonstrators gathered for the grassroots protest, as Alito became the third justice to see rallies outside their home after Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Chief Justice John Roberts over the weekend, per Politico.

The big picture: Alito canceled a scheduled appearance at a judicial conference last week after Politico broke the story on the draft decision, which was confirmed by Roberts as he announced an investigation into the leak.

The Senate passed a bill on Monday that expanding protections afforded by the Supreme Court police to the immediate family members of Supreme Court justices.

