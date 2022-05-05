Justice Alito cancels conference appearance days after abortion ruling leak

Justice Samuel Alito canceled an appearance at a judicial conference due to begin on Thursday, days after a draft decision he wrote indicating that the Supreme Court would overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked, Reuters reports.

The big picture: Alito, one of the conservative justices on the court, authored the leaked document, which said that "Roe was egregiously wrong from the start," Politico reports.

Chief Justice John Roberts later confirmed the authenticity of the document and opened an investigation into the leak.

A Supreme Court spokesperson confirmed to Reuters that Alito was not attending the conference.

Details: Alito was scheduled to appear at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' judicial conference, Reuters reports.