Senate passes bill to provide security for families of Supreme Court justices

The Senate passed a bill Monday that would expand protections from the Supreme Court police to the immediate family members of Supreme Court justices.

Why it matters: The leak of the Supreme Court draft document indicating the court is prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade has spurred protests around the country, including at the homes of conservative Supreme Court justices, per NBC News.

Details: The bill to increase security, which was first introduced last week by Sens. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Chris Coons (D-Del.), passed via unanimous consent. It now needs approval from the House before heading to President Biden's desk.

What they're saying: "The events of the past week have intensified the focus on Supreme Court Justices' families, who are unfortunately facing threats to their safety in today's increasingly polarized political climate," Cornyn said in a news release.

"We must act to ensure Justices and their families are protected from those who wish to cause them harm by extending Supreme Court police security to family members."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday protests following the leak "should never include violence, threats or vandalism."

Go deeper: