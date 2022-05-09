Psaki: Biden believes protests shouldn't include "violence" or "threats"

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that protests "should never include violence, threats, or vandalism."

Driving the news: "POTUS strongly believes in the Constitutional right to protest," Psaki wrote in a tweet. "But that should never include violence, threats, or vandalism."

Vandals this weekend targeted an anti-abortion group's office in Wisconsin, which is being investigated as a case of arson, said Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes.

The perpetrators are believed to have set the office on fire after a molotov cocktail thrown into the building failed to ignite, according to a police report.

State of play: "Judges perform an incredibly important function in our society, and they must be able to do their jobs without concern for their personal safety," Psaki added.

Abortion activists demonstrated this weekend in front of the homes of Chief Justice John Roberts and Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Protesters first convened on the streets in front of Kavanaugh's Maryland home this weekend, chanting, "No uterus, no opinion," WUSA 9 reports.

The demonstrators subsequently went to Roberts' home, where they shouted, "the world is watching," per WUSA 9.

No arrests were made during the weekend's protests and no vandalism or threats of violence were reported, a Montgomery County Police Department spokesperson said in a statement.

What to watch: Protests are planned for throughout the week in front of the Supreme Court and in front of Justice Samuel Alito's Washington residence, per WUSA 9.

