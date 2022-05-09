2 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Psaki: Biden believes protests shouldn't include "violence" or "threats"
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that protests "should never include violence, threats, or vandalism."
Driving the news: "POTUS strongly believes in the Constitutional right to protest," Psaki wrote in a tweet. "But that should never include violence, threats, or vandalism."
- Vandals this weekend targeted an anti-abortion group's office in Wisconsin, which is being investigated as a case of arson, said Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes.
- The perpetrators are believed to have set the office on fire after a molotov cocktail thrown into the building failed to ignite, according to a police report.
State of play: "Judges perform an incredibly important function in our society, and they must be able to do their jobs without concern for their personal safety," Psaki added.
- Abortion activists demonstrated this weekend in front of the homes of Chief Justice John Roberts and Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
- Protesters first convened on the streets in front of Kavanaugh's Maryland home this weekend, chanting, "No uterus, no opinion," WUSA 9 reports.
- The demonstrators subsequently went to Roberts' home, where they shouted, "the world is watching," per WUSA 9.
- No arrests were made during the weekend's protests and no vandalism or threats of violence were reported, a Montgomery County Police Department spokesperson said in a statement.
What to watch: Protests are planned for throughout the week in front of the Supreme Court and in front of Justice Samuel Alito's Washington residence, per WUSA 9.
