President Biden signed a bill that expands security protection to Supreme Court justices' immediate family members on Thursday, the White House announced.

Why it matters: The House passed the bipartisan legislation on Tuesday, days after a man was charged for attempted murder of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh after police arrested an armed suspect outside his home.

The big picture: There were increased calls for the security of judges and their families following the leak of a Supreme Court draft document indicating the justices were prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade that triggered protests outside the homes of conservative judges who serve on the bench of the nation's top court.

For the record: The measure that Biden signed, the Supreme Court Police Parity Act, passed in the Senate by unanimous consent last month.

