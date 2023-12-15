Read the apology letters from former Trump lawyers in Georgia election case

Share on email (opens in new window)

Attorney Scott Grubman, center, and Serreen Meki, left, answer questions from the media after their client, Kenneth Chesebro, accepted a plea deal during a hearing in front of Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee at the Fulton County Courthouse on Oct. 20. Photo: Alyssa Pointer/Getty Images

Several Trump co-defendants in the Fulton County, Ga., election-interference case wrote one sentence apology letters as part of their guilty pleas.

Driving the news: The terse, handwritten letters by Sidney Powell and Ken Chesebro, both former Trump-allied lawyers, were obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution through an open records request.

The letters were sealed at first, then stuck in a court bottleneck, according to the AJC, which, like Axios, is owned by Cox Enterprises.

Powell was briefly an attorney for Trump's 2020 presidential campaign, and frequently spun election-denial conspiracy theories on cable TV.

Chesebro was indicted for helping to devise the Trump campaign's plot to introduce slates of fake pro-Trump electors.

Between the lines: Neither letter acknowledges the legitimacy of President Biden's win in Georgia, nor denounces the baseless conspiracy theories the two lawyers pushed to claim Trump was cheated, AP notes.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told the AJC that she required the letters because "there needs to be real contrition."

Read the letters in full, via DocumentCloud: