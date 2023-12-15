Dec 15, 2023 - Politics & Policy
Read the apology letters from former Trump lawyers in Georgia election case
Several Trump co-defendants in the Fulton County, Ga., election-interference case wrote one sentence apology letters as part of their guilty pleas.
Driving the news: The terse, handwritten letters by Sidney Powell and Ken Chesebro, both former Trump-allied lawyers, were obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution through an open records request.
- The letters were sealed at first, then stuck in a court bottleneck, according to the AJC, which, like Axios, is owned by Cox Enterprises.
- Powell was briefly an attorney for Trump's 2020 presidential campaign, and frequently spun election-denial conspiracy theories on cable TV.
- Chesebro was indicted for helping to devise the Trump campaign's plot to introduce slates of fake pro-Trump electors.
Between the lines: Neither letter acknowledges the legitimacy of President Biden's win in Georgia, nor denounces the baseless conspiracy theories the two lawyers pushed to claim Trump was cheated, AP notes.
- Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told the AJC that she required the letters because "there needs to be real contrition."
Read the letters in full, via DocumentCloud: