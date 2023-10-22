Trump claims Sidney Powell was "never" his attorney after she takes plea deal

Share on email (opens in new window)

Former President Trump speaks after returning from a break during his civil fraud trial in New York on Oct. 18. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Former President Trump, the 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner, said Sunday that Sidney Powell was "never" his attorney.

Why it matters: Trump's claim comes shortly after Powell took a plea deal last week in the Georgia election interference case, including an agreement to testify against co-defendants in the case.

What he's saying: Trump said in a post Sunday on Truth Social that " ... Ms. Powell was not [his] attorney, and never was."

"In fact, she would have been conflicted," he added.

Reality check: Powell briefly served as an attorney for Trump's 2020 presidential campaign.

In a November 2020 post on X, Trump listed her as a new addition to his legal team.

In the tweet, Trump touted Powell, Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, and two others as "a truly great team, added to our other wonderful lawyers and representatives" to work on "the legal effort to defend OUR RIGHT to FREE and FAIR ELECTIONS."

On Sunday, Trump said in his Truth Social post that Powell was "one of millions and millions of people who thought, and in ever increasing numbers still think, correctly, that the 2020 Presidential Election was rigged & [stolen] ... "

Multiple probes and recounts of 2020 election votes have disproven claims of widespread election fraud.

Zoom out: Under the plea deal's terms, Powell pleaded guilty to six misdemeanor charges relating to efforts to interfere with the 2020 election, Axios' Erin Doherty reports.

Prosecutors recommended that Powell be put on six years of probation, pay a $6,000 fine and $2,700 in restitution. She is also required to write an apology letter to Georgia citizens.

Powell is the second defendant to plead guilty after bail bondsman Scott Hall did so last month.

