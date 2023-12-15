Public, the investing startup, is getting in on the high-yield savings game.

Driving the news: Public announced on Thursday that it would offer a zero-fee, no minimum or maximum balance cash account to anyone who signs up, with a generous 5.1% annual percentage yield. A Public subscription is not required.

The details: Public is offering account protection for up to $5 million, multiples higher than the standard FDIC bulwark (which became a major focus after the meltdown of Silicon Valley Bank in March).

"After launching Treasury Accounts earlier this year, offering access to T-Bills and Bonds more recently, we've seen significant interest in yield-bearing asset classes and account types," Public said in a statement.

Why it matters: SVB's sudden collapse — combined with the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hiking campaign which just came to a close — touched off a veritable gold rush for retail consumers seeking shelter (and returns) in yield-bearing alternative instruments.

Distressed regional banks saw deposits flow to other banks, with at least some of that money settling in high-yielding savings and money market accounts.

That drew attention to financial institutions — and even some non-banks like American Express and Apple — offering higher-yielding options to lure new clients, and keep existing ones.

Yes, but: With the Fed's tightening campaign coming to an end, the central bank is widely expected to start cutting rates in 2024.

In an environment of disinflation and (marginally) lower rates, it suggests some institutions might not feel the same pressure to offer juicy returns to yield-hungry consumers.

What they're saying: "Once rates actually drop, it will affect most high yield accounts," Leif Abraham, co-founder and co-CEO of Public, tells Axios in an email.