How I accidentally made one of the most popular trades of the year

Data: FactSet, Investment Company Institute; Chart: Axios Visuals

Through dumb luck — emphasis on dumb — I've gotten myself into the most popular trade of the year.

Why it matters: High short-term interest rates — and no sign the Fed will cut them anytime soon — are attracting massive amounts of capital to money market funds.

The average annualized yield on money funds is now above 5%, according to Crane Data, an authority in the world of money markets.

What they're saying: "It's likely the highest yields since 1999," said Peter Crane, president and publisher of Crane Data, in an email exchange.

Crane's data only goes back to 2006.

The latest: Money market fund assets just notched another record last week, the fifth straight week of new highs.

There's now $5.5 trillion sitting in these accounts.

💭 Matt's thought bubble: A microscopic share of that money is mine.

The backstory: In light of the market rally, I recently checked my 401(k) accounts, hoping they'd recovered from 2022's market bloodbath. (The S&P lost 19%, its worst year since 2008.)

The intrigue: But my precious pittance hadn't increased nearly as much as I expected.

Upon closer investigation, I saw why.

It seems that at some point in Feb. 2021(!) I had taken a large slug of my retirement money out of stocks and stashed it in a money market fund.

I have no memory of doing this — making it a humbling reminder of my own foibles as an investor.

State of play: This realization was an emotional roller coaster.

First, I felt like a dope for missing most of the massive rally of 2021. (Stocks rose 26%! Idiot!)

Then, I realized it also meant I sidestepped the brunt of 2022's market shellacking. (Genius!)

The TL;DR was that I had basically missed out on a bit of market upside, maybe 10%. But nothing too horrible. (Phew!)

What's next: I then turned my attention to what I should do with the money — roughly $100,000 in one IRA — sitting in the money market fund.

(I'm not wealthy. I've just been contributing to a 401(k) for over 20 years.)

Should I put it into stocks? Bonds? Though I didn't want to miss any market gains, I wasn't looking forward to exposing that stockpile to market risk.

Then I noticed something strange was happening in that money market fund ... The money was growing.

Context: Like millions of Americans, I've spent the better part of my investing life in the near-zero interest rate environment that existed between the financial crisis of 2008 and the COVID crisis of 2020.

In that world, bank accounts, and similar places to put cash for safe-keeping — like money market accounts — didn't pay you anything.

But now, I'm getting monthly dividend payments of roughly $425 on my $100,000. Not too shabby for zero risk. (At least for me.)

The bottom line: Judging from the multi-trillion-dollar inflow into money market mutual funds, I'm not the only one enjoying the refreshing return to low-risk investment yield.