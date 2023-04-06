Money market fund assets surge on bank jitters

Data: ICI, FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Cash keeps coursing into money market mutual funds — an influx set off by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last month.

Why it matters: The bank collapse prompted an outflow of deposits from smaller regional banks — and plenty of that cash landed in money market funds. The shift underscores the pressure that regional lenders — big sources of investment capital in some metro areas — continue to face.

By the numbers: More than $300 billion has poured into money market funds over the last three weeks, driving the total assets invested to over $5 trillion.

Context: The shock of last month's banking panic started pushing cash to money markets for safety.

Newly attentive depositors are likely to have noticed that average money market yields trounce those offered by bank savings accounts (4.5% vs. 0.4%). As a result, cash is likely to continue moving that way for a while, according to analysts, even if the surge driven by recent bank worries starts to decelerate.

What they're saying: "Continued inflows into money market funds are quite likely, but at a slower pace," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note yesterday.