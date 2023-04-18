Apple takes on banks with 4.15% APY savings account

Apple has launched a high-yield savings account with a 4.15% annual percentage yield, the company announced Monday.

Why it matters: It's the tech giant's latest move to entice people to sign up for its growing basket of financial products at a time when the national average annual percentage yield for savings accounts is sitting at under 0.4%.

Online, only UFB Direct, Vio Bank and CIT Bank are currently offering 5.02%, 4.77% and 4.75% APY respectively, according to Bankrate.

How it works: Only people who have the Apple Card, Apple's credit card, can sign up for the account inside Apple's Wallet app.

The company partners with Goldman Sachs to offer both the card and the savings account, which does not have a fee and does not require minimum deposits and balances.

Apple is also positioning the new savings account as a way for accrued Daily Cash — Apple Card's cash back program — to grow when unused.

Between the lines: Loyalty should pay.

What they're saying: “The high-yield savings account launch comes less than a month after the company introduced Apple Pay Later in March and is a clear indicator that Apple is positioning itself as a major contender in the fintech [industry]," Kevin Kennedy, analyst at global research firm Third Bridge, wrote in a note emailed to reporters.

Yes, but: Apple had 6.7 million people using its Apple Card as of early 2022, according to a survey of credit card users cited by S&P Global.

That figure stood at 6.4 million in 2021, suggesting not only sluggish growth, but also that some people may have stopped using it.

And while Apple certainly has scale working in its favor — there are 2 billion active Apple devices currently in use — the buildout of Apple Card has cost partner Goldman Sachs billions.

What to watch: Consumer technology, including Apple's, makes it easier for people to move money between accounts and services.