Data: Golden Globe Awards; Chart: Axios Visuals

Netflix and Max led major streaming services in Golden Globe nominations for the second consecutive year.

Why it matters: Golden Globe winners sometimes foreshadow what shows and movies will do well at the Emmys and Oscars.

By the numbers: Max topped all TV distributors with 17 nominations, nine of which came from its hit series "Succession."

Netflix was a close second with 15 nominations, carried by a combined nine nominations between "The Crown" and "Beef."

Flashback: Max and Netflix tied with 14 nominations a piece at last year's Golden Globes.

The two production companies jousted side by side in the motion picture categories as well with Netflix leading the way at 13 nominations and Warner Bros. (whose films stream on Max) taking 12.

Between the lines: "Barbie," from Warner Bros., led all films with nine nominations including best motion picture - musical or comedy, best director, and two nominations for best original song.

"Barbie" will make its streaming debut on Max on Dec. 15.

The big picture: The summer blockbuster success of "Barbie" (WB) and the buzz around the final season of "Succession" (HBO) gave Max a leg up in the nominations this year.

Companies like Disney are following this collaborative approach, they announced their Disney+/Hulu merger in November.

What's next: The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ at 8pm on Jan 7.