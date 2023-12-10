Romney, Murphy agree Hunter Biden's alleged crimes don't reflect on President Biden

Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) both agreed during their appearances on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that Hunter Biden's alleged crimes should not be held against President Biden.

The big picture: House Republicans are eyeing a formal vote to authorize an impeachment inquiry into the president, which has not yet produced any direct evidence of wrongdoing by Biden.

The impeachment inquiry is focused on the president's purported involvement in Hunter Biden's business dealings.

Hunter Biden was hit with a second set of charges from the Justice Department earlier this week. He is now facing nine tax-related charges in addition to three previous counts related to alleged illegal possession of a firearm.

State of play: Romney said that he has seen no evidence "at all" so far indicating that President Biden committed high crimes and misdemeanors.

Hunter Biden has "obviously been a very unsavory person," Romney said.

"That's not President Biden. And we're not going to impeach someone because of the sins of their kids," he added.

Murphy also drew a distinction between the president and the actions of his son.

"Ultimately, the American people understand that Hunter Biden is not going to be on the ballot next fall — that Joe Biden is going to be on the ballot," Murphy said.

Worth noting: Hunter Biden's lawyer Abbe Lowell previously slammed the gun charges against his client as being "the result of political pressure from President Trump and his MAGA allies."