OpenAI chaos: A timeline of firings, interim CEOs, re-hirings and other twists

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

If we've learned anything from the mess at OpenAI, it's that the humans are still in charge, for now. Here's a timeline of everything we know that happened in OpenAI's c-suite and boardroom this week. Why it matters: The culture clash inside OpenAI mirrors our own collective uncertainty and anxiety about the potential capabilities and risks of artificial intelligence.

Nov. 16: Sam Altman gets a text Thursday night from one of OpenAI's co-founders asking him to join a Google Meet chat on Friday.

Nov. 16: OpenAI reportedly contacts CTO Mira Murati and taps her to be the next OpenAI CEO.

Nov. 17: Microsoft learns of Altman's firing "a minute" before the world does, Axios reports.

Nov. 17: OpenAI releases statement that CEO Sam Altman will be leaving the company "after a deliberative review process by the board" and that Greg Brockman will be stepping down as chair.

Nov. 17: Late that evening Brockman announces he is quitting the company.

Nov. 18: Microsoft releases a statement: "We have a long-term partnership with OpenAI and Microsoft remains committed to Mira and their team as we bring this next era of AI to our customers."

Nov. 18: According to an internal memo from COO Brad Lightcap, the firing of Altman was not the result of "malfeasance or anything related to our financial, business, safety, or security/privacy practices."

Nov. 19: Microsoft announces that it has hired Altman and Greg Brockman to lead a new research unit.

Nov. 19: Altman tweets "the mission continues."

Nov. 20: OpenAI announces another interim CEO — Twitch co-founder Emmett Shear.

Nov. 20: The overwhelming majority of OpenAI's 700-plus employees sign an open letter urging the board to resign, saying they would quit if its members didn't.

Nov. 20: OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever publicly says that he deeply regrets his role in Altman's firing.

Nov. 21: OpenAI released ChatGPT with voice to unpaid users showing the organization continues its work even amid the drama.

Nov. 21: CTO Mira Murati (briefly acting CEO) shared a photo with Brockman, Altman, others, and herself at Altman's house with the caption "still working on it…"

Nov. 21: Just after 10pm, OpenAI releases a statement that it has come to a "​​deal in principle" for Altman to return as CEO, with a new board chaired by former Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor.

Nov. 29: OpenAI officially reinstates Altman as CEO and Brockman as president, says Microsoft will get a non-voting observer sat on the board.

Nov. 29: Altman tells Axios the "highest priority" for the company's new board is exploring a range of changes to "improve the governance structure" — including whether OpenAI remains controlled by a non-profit entity.