OpenAI chaos: A timeline of firings, interim CEOs, re-hirings and other twists

Nov. 18: Microsoft releases a statement: "We have a long-term partnership with OpenAI and Microsoft remains committed to Mira and their team as we bring this next era of AI to our customers."
Nov. 18: According to an internal memo from COO Brad Lightcap, the firing of Altman was not the result of "malfeasance or anything related to our financial, business, safety, or security/privacy practices."
Nov. 19:Microsoft announces that it has hired Altman and Greg Brockman to lead a new research unit.
Nov. 20: The overwhelming majority of OpenAI's 700-plus employees sign an open letter urging the board to resign, saying they would quit if its members didn't.
Nov. 20: OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever publicly says that he deeply regrets his role in Altman's firing.
Nov. 21: OpenAI released ChatGPT with voice to unpaid users showing the organization continues its work even amid the drama.
Nov. 21: CTO Mira Murati (briefly acting CEO) shared a photo with Brockman, Altman, others, and herself at Altman's house with the caption "still working on it…"
Nov. 21: Just after 10pm, OpenAI releases a statement that it has come to a "deal in principle" for Altman to return as CEO, with a new board chaired by former Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor.
Nov. 29: OpenAI officially reinstates Altman as CEO and Brockman as president, says Microsoft will get a non-voting observer sat on the board.
Nov. 29: Altman tells Axios the "highest priority" for the company's new board is exploring a range of changes to "improve the governance structure" — including whether OpenAI remains controlled by a non-profit entity.