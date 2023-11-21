Majority of Republicans oppose Ukraine aid as partisan divide grows: poll

Ukrainian soldier stands next to an artillery vehicle as Russia-Ukraine war continues in the direction of Kharkiv, Ukraine on Nov. 20. Photo: Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images
Democrats overwhelmingly support sending additional military aid to Ukraine, while a majority of Republicans oppose doing so, according to a NBC News national poll released Tuesday.
The big picture: As Ukraine's war with Russia has worn on, Republican lawmakers have increasingly disputed President Biden's plans to continue providing aid to Kyiv and a divide has formed among voters.
By the numbers: Among all voters surveyed, 55% said they supported more funding and military aid to Ukraine, the same amount who said they supported giving more aid to Israel.
Zoom in: Among Republicans there are clear divisions on the issue, too.
State of play: A top Ukrainian general warned earlier this month that the country's counteroffensive against Russia had reached a stalemate.
Methodology: This NBC News poll was conducted Nov. 10-14 and surveyed 1,000 registered voters. The margin of error was ± 3.1 percentage points.