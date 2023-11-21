Skip to main content
Nov 21, 2023 - Politics & Policy

Majority of Republicans oppose Ukraine aid as partisan divide grows: poll

Ukrainian soldier stands next to an artillery vehicle in his fighting position as Russia-Ukraine war continues

Ukrainian soldier stands next to an artillery vehicle as Russia-Ukraine war continues in the direction of Kharkiv, Ukraine on Nov. 20. Photo: Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images

Democrats overwhelmingly support sending additional military aid to Ukraine, while a majority of Republicans oppose doing so, according to a NBC News national poll released Tuesday.

The big picture: As Ukraine's war with Russia has worn on, Republican lawmakers have increasingly disputed President Biden's plans to continue providing aid to Kyiv and a divide has formed among voters.

By the numbers: Among all voters surveyed, 55% said they supported more funding and military aid to Ukraine, the same amount who said they supported giving more aid to Israel.

  • Of Republicans surveyed, 35% said they supported additional Ukraine aid, compared to 77% of Democrats, per NBC News.

Zoom in: Among Republicans there are clear divisions on the issue, too.

  • About three out of four Republicans who said they support former President Trump oppose Ukraine aid, according to the survey.
  • Those who reported that they do not support Trump are more evenly split on continuing to help Ukraine.

State of play: A top Ukrainian general warned earlier this month that the country's counteroffensive against Russia had reached a stalemate.

  • Public support for Ukraine aid has also been dropping. About two in five Americans believe the U.S. is doing "too much" to help Ukraine, according to a Gallup survey published earlier this month.
  • At the time, 62% of Republicans said that they thought the U.S. is doing too much to help Ukraine — up from 50% in June, according to Gallup.
  • In a surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pledged support to Ukraine's war effort "now and into the future."

Methodology: This NBC News poll was conducted Nov. 10-14 and surveyed 1,000 registered voters. The margin of error was ± 3.1 percentage points.

