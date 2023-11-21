Majority of Republicans oppose Ukraine aid as partisan divide grows: poll

Share on email (opens in new window)

Ukrainian soldier stands next to an artillery vehicle as Russia-Ukraine war continues in the direction of Kharkiv, Ukraine on Nov. 20. Photo: Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images

Democrats overwhelmingly support sending additional military aid to Ukraine, while a majority of Republicans oppose doing so, according to a NBC News national poll released Tuesday. The big picture: As Ukraine's war with Russia has worn on, Republican lawmakers have increasingly disputed President Biden's plans to continue providing aid to Kyiv and a divide has formed among voters.

By the numbers: Among all voters surveyed, 55% said they supported more funding and military aid to Ukraine, the same amount who said they supported giving more aid to Israel.

Of Republicans surveyed, 35% said they supported additional Ukraine aid, compared to 77% of Democrats, per NBC News.

Zoom in: Among Republicans there are clear divisions on the issue, too.

About three out of four Republicans who said they support former President Trump oppose Ukraine aid, according to the survey.

Those who reported that they do not support Trump are more evenly split on continuing to help Ukraine.

State of play: A top Ukrainian general warned earlier this month that the country's counteroffensive against Russia had reached a stalemate.

Public support for Ukraine aid has also been dropping. About two in five Americans believe the U.S. is doing "too much" to help Ukraine, according to a Gallup survey published earlier this month.

At the time, 62% of Republicans said that they thought the U.S. is doing too much to help Ukraine — up from 50% in June, according to Gallup.

In a surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pledged support to Ukraine's war effort "now and into the future."

Methodology: This NBC News poll was conducted Nov. 10-14 and surveyed 1,000 registered voters. The margin of error was ± 3.1 percentage points.