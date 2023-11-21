Jewish lawmaker leaves Progressive Caucus over Israel rift

Rep. Lois Frankel (D-Fla.) left the Congressional Progressive Caucus due to stark disagreements with other members of the group on the Israel-Hamas war, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Frankel's departure underscores a growing divide among Democratic lawmakers over the conflict in Gaza as many progressives break with their party's initial firm support of Israel.

What we're hearing: Frankel's office confirmed to Axios that she has left the Progressive Caucus, a group of nearly 100 of the more left-leaning Democrats in Congress.

Frankel left due to how some members of the group were responding to the situation in Israel, a source told Axios.

Progressives have generally been more sympathetic to the Palestinians than their more moderate colleagues, with some members of the left-wing "Squad" drawing criticism for their initial statements on the Oct. 7 attack.

Frankel's departure was first reported by The Intercept.

A spokesperson for the Progressive Caucus did not respond to requests for comment.

The backdrop: Frankel, who is Jewish and has long been a staunch supporter of Israel, has taken a raft of pro-Israel votes in recent weeks that put her at odds with Progressive Caucus members.

She was among the 22 Democrats who voted with Republicans to censure progressive Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) for her strident criticism of Israel.

Frankel was also one of a dozen Democrats, and just three Progressive Caucus members, who voted for a $14.3 billion military aid package to Israel that even many moderate, pro-Israel Democrats opposed due to its corresponding cuts to IRS funding.

Outside of Israel, Frankel has a very progressive voting record: She has a 96% rating from left-leaning group ProgressivePunch.

Zoom in: On the progressive side, calls for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war – the key demand of left-wing groups that have put enormous pressure on Democratic lawmakers – are gradually ticking up.