Jewish lawmaker leaves Progressive Caucus over Israel rift

A spokesperson for the Progressive Caucus did not respond to requests for comment.
The backdrop: Frankel, who is Jewish and has long been a staunch supporter of Israel, has taken a raft of pro-Israel votes in recent weeks that put her at odds with Progressive Caucus members.
She was among the 22 Democrats who voted with Republicans to censure progressive Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) for her strident criticism of Israel.
Frankel was also one of a dozen Democrats, and just three Progressive Caucus members, who voted for a $14.3 billion military aid package to Israel that even many moderate, pro-Israel Democrats opposed due to its corresponding cuts to IRS funding.