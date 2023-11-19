Democrats clash over conditioning aid to Israel

Driving the news: "The U.S. provides $3.8 billion a year in aid to Israel and the Biden administration wants $14.3 billion more," Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), said in a statement Saturday.
Israel's government "must understand that not one penny will be coming to Israel from the U.S. unless there is a fundamental change in their military and political positions," he added.
Sanders' proposed demands on Israel include a "significant pause in military operations" in Gaza, no long-term "re-occupation or blockade" of Gaza, an end to settler violence in the West Bank and a commitment to "broad peace talks for a two-state solution in the wake of the war."