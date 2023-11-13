Naomi Biden's Secret Service detail fired gun after witnessing vehicle break-in attempt
A U.S. Secret Service agent discharged a weapon on Sunday night after witnessing an attempted vehicle break-in in Washington D.C.'s Georgetown neighborhood, the agency said in a statement Monday.
Why it matters: The agents are part of the security detail responsible for protecting President Biden's granddaughter, Naomi Biden, multiple outlets reported.
Driving the news: Secret Service agents encountered "possibly three individuals breaking a window on a parked and unoccupied government vehicle" around midnight in Washington, D.C.'s Georgetown neighborhood, U.S. Secret Service (USSS) spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said.
- During the encounter, one of the agents their service weapon, though no one was believed to be struck, per the statement.
- "Two to Three possible suspects fled the scene in a vehicle," Guglielmi added in a post on X.
- The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and the Secret Service are investigating the incident.
Of note: There was "no threat" to the Secret Service agents' protectees, Guglielmi said.
- "For security reasons we cannot confirm protectee details," he told Axios in an email.
The big picture: Carjackings have been on the rise in D.C. in the past several years.
- Last month, Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) was carjacked while parking his car outside an apartment building. The Congressman was not harmed in the incident.