D.C. carjackings rise for fifth straight year

Data: Metropolitan Police Department. Chart: Axios Visuals

Carjackings in D.C. increased for a fifth straight year in 2022.

There were 485 incidents reported to D.C. police, a 14% jump from 2021.

Why it matters: The crimes have rattled residents, putting them on guard during everyday errands.

High-profile incidents last year included a woman who fought off a carjacker on an August afternoon near 10th and H streets NE and an UberEats driver who was carjacked at gunpoint one evening in NoMa.

Zoom in: Over two-thirds of carjacking arrests involved juveniles.

What they’re saying: Police chief Robert Contee told WUSA9 in October that young people are involved in crimes “at a pace that I have not seen in my 30-plus year career here with the Metropolitan Police Department.”