Here's what we know about Naomi Biden's White House wedding

This Saturday, Naomi Biden, 28, and fiancé Peter Neal, 25, will become the 19th couple to tie the knot at the White House — and the first since 2013, when White House photographer Pete Souza married Patti Lease in the Rose Garden.

Details: Biden will be the first granddaughter of a president to get married there and her ceremony will be the first held on the South Lawn.

Biden and Neal have been living at the White House, according to the New York Times — which means they’re getting married at home.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a high around 41, so we’re predicting space heaters of some sort to keep the A-list attendees warm.

Catch up quick: Biden is the president’s eldest grandchild — daughter of Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle.

The soon-to-be newlyweds have been together for roughly four years after being introduced by a mutual friend in New York.

Both practice law. Biden is an associate at Arnold & Porter and Neal is an associate at Georgetown Law’s Center on National Security, per the Times. In 2020 the two created an online tool to check CARES Act benefits eligibility.

Wedding details have been tightly held, but here’s what we know:

The coordinator: Bryan Rafanelli — an event planner who was responsible for the White House’s rainbow lighting following the 2015 Supreme Court decision on gay marriage, and who also planned Chelsea Clinton’s wedding — is coordinating the festivities, Politico reports.

The parties: Based on Instagram posts, Biden looks to have had a floral-themed bridal shower and bachelorette party possibly in Italy complete with cutouts from “The Office” and “Harry Potter.”

The dress: The Times reports that Biden has multiple designers she’s interested in for wedding wear, including Christian Siriano, Veronica Beard, Valentino, and Ralph Lauren.

The tab: White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre assured reporters that taxpayer dollars wouldn’t finance the event.

The ring: Neal proposed in September 2021 in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, near his childhood home, CNN reports.

The engagement ring includes his grandmother’s engagement band.

Situational awareness: Information on road closures around the White House hasn’t been issued by the MPD or Secret Service.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.