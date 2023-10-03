Rep. Henry Cuellar carjacked outside D.C. apartment

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) was carjacked on Monday night outside an apartment building that houses dozens of fellow House members, according to his office.

Details: D.C. Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Hugh Carew confirmed a "report of an armed carjacking" in D.C.'s Navy Yard neighborhood, near Capitol Hill. Cuellar's chief of staff Jacob Hochberg said in a statement that Cueller was unharmed in the incident.

"As Congressman Cuellar was parking his car this evening, 3 armed assailants approached the Congressman and stole his vehicle," Hochberg said.

"Luckily, he was not harmed and is working with local law enforcement. Thank you to Metro PD and Capitol Police for their swift action and for recovering the Congressman's vehicle."

What we're watching: A U.S. Capitol Police spokesperson said in an emailed statement late Monday that detectives were working with the D.C. MPD to track down the suspects.

Between the lines: A member of Congress who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the carjacking came as a particular shock because members of how many lawmakers live in the building and its Capitol Police presence.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from the U.S. Capitol Police.