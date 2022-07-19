National Archives asks Secret Service to "look into" deleted text messages

The National Archives on Tuesday requested that the U.S. Secret Service investigate "the potential unauthorized deletion" of text messages from Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021.

Driving the news: In the letter, the archives asked the Secret Service to "look into" the missing messages and send a report if "it is determined that any text messages have been improperly deleted."

"This report must include ... a statement of the exact circumstances surrounding the deletion of messages, a statement of the safeguards established to prevent further loss of documentation and details of all agency actions taken to salvage, retrieve, or reconstruct the records," the archives wrote, noting that the requirement falls under the Federal Records Act.

The big picture: The Jan. 6 select committee subpoenaed the Secret Service for information last week after an agency watchdog notified the Senate and House Homeland Security committees that text messages from Jan. 5 and 6 had been deleted.

The Secret Service deleted the message as part of a device-replacement program, the Department of Homeland Security's inspector general said earlier this month.

