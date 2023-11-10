Biden and Xi make it official: U.S., Chinese leaders will meet next week

U.S. President Joe Biden (right) and China's President Xi Jinping meet on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, on Nov. 14, 2022. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday in San Francisco, where the APEC summit begins this weekend, the White House announced Friday morning.

Why it matters: The Biden administration has been working behind the scenes to improve communication between the superpowers as tensions rise over Taiwan and other military and economic issues.

Details: The leaders will focus on "the continued importance of maintaining open lines of communication, and a range of regional and global issues," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

They'll also discuss how the countries "can continue to responsibly manage competition and work together where our interests align, particularly on transnational challenges that affect the international community."

Thought bubble, from Axios China author Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian: The fact that it has taken months of delicate diplomacy to bring the two leaders together underscores the profound divisions driving the countries apart.

Of note: Thousands of protesters are expected in San Francisco during the summit.

