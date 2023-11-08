The candidates, especially women, who made history on Election Day

Share on email (opens in new window)

Philadelphia Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker will be the city's first female leader. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Communities across the U.S. saw history-making electoral wins on Tuesday.

Driving the news: While most 2023 elections were at the state and local level, former Biden White House aide Gabe Amo is set to become Rhode Island's first Black member of Congress after a special election, the AP reports.

Women make history in mayor's races

In Philadelphia, Cherelle Parker became the first woman elected mayor, Axios Philadelphia reports.

State-level firsts

In Virginia's state legislative races, State Delegate Danica Roem won her race to become Virginia's first transgender state Senator and the second-ever in the country, per the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund.

Democrats' new majority in the state House also means Minority Leader Don Scott is likely to become the first Black House speaker in Virginia history, according to Axios Richmond.

More municipal milestones

At the city and county-level, initial results in St. Paul, Minn., showed female candidates winning or leading in all city council seats. If they prevail, the capital city would have its first-ever all-women council, Axios Twin Cities reports.

San Diego City Councilwoman Monica Montgomery-Steppe was elected the first Black woman to serve on the county board, per Axios San Diego.

Bronx City Councilmember-elect Kristy Marmorato became the first Republican elected to public office in the borough since 2004, the Bronx Times reports.

Plus: Mecklenburg County, N.C., passed the largest school bond referendum in state history at $2.5 billion, Axios Charlotte reports.

