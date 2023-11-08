Minneapolis suburb elects state's first Somali mayor

A Minneapolis suburb has elected the state's first Somali American mayor.

Driving the news: St. Louis Park Councilmember Nadia Mohamed defeated retired banker Dale A. Anderson in Tuesday's municipal election to succeed outgoing Mayor Jake Spano.

Preliminary results Tuesday night showed Mohamed leading 58% to 41%.

The intrigue: Mohamed is believed to be the first Somali American elected as mayor of a U.S. city, per the Star Tribune.

She'll also be the first Black woman to lead the city of 49,000.

Between the lines: Minnesota is home to the largest Somali American population in the nation. Members of the community have made significant gains in political representation in recent years.

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, who made history with her 2018 election to Congress, became the state's first Somali legislator in 2016. Today, there are five.

What she's saying: "This is a milestone. This is not the destination," Mohamed, who came to St. Louis Park as a refugee at age 10, told supporters Tuesday, according to the Star Tribune. "As mayor, I want to ensure people see themselves reflected in our policies."

Of note: Deqa Dhalac of South Portland, Maine, holds the honors of the first Somali American to serve as mayor, the paper notes. She was selected by the city's council in 2021.