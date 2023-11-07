2 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Senate offices briefly locked down as police arrest armed man
Parts of the Capitol complex briefly went on lockdown on Tuesday as law enforcement apprehended a man armed with a gun near the Senate offices.
Why it matters: The incident comes at a moment of heightened security concerns on Capitol Hill due to a spike in local crime and several incidents of violence against lawmakers.
- Capitol Police seized two handguns and a stolen car on Sunday from two men who crashed their car into a vehicle barrier and fled from officers.
Driving the news: The Capitol Police said Tuesday on X that officers "arrested a man with a gun" at a park that sits between Union Station, the Senate side of the U.S. Capitol and the Senate office buildings.
- Senate buildings were briefly locked down and roads near the park closed due to the incident, according to security emails obtained by Axios. Congressional staff soon after received an all-clear.
- Capitol Police said Tuesday afternoon that they do not believe there is an continued threat and that they were searching the suspect's belongings as part of an ongoing investigation.