Senate offices briefly locked down as police arrest armed man

The U.S. Capitol is seen from the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on Nov. 5, 2023. Photo: Stefani Reynolds / AFP.

Parts of the Capitol complex briefly went on lockdown on Tuesday as law enforcement apprehended a man armed with a gun near the Senate offices.

Why it matters: The incident comes at a moment of heightened security concerns on Capitol Hill due to a spike in local crime and several incidents of violence against lawmakers.

  • Capitol Police seized two handguns and a stolen car on Sunday from two men who crashed their car into a vehicle barrier and fled from officers.

Driving the news: The Capitol Police said Tuesday on X that officers "arrested a man with a gun" at a park that sits between Union Station, the Senate side of the U.S. Capitol and the Senate office buildings.

  • Senate buildings were briefly locked down and roads near the park closed due to the incident, according to security emails obtained by Axios. Congressional staff soon after received an all-clear.
  • Capitol Police said Tuesday afternoon that they do not believe there is an continued threat and that they were searching the suspect's belongings as part of an ongoing investigation.
