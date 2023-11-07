Senate offices briefly locked down as police arrest armed man

The U.S. Capitol is seen from the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on Nov. 5, 2023. Photo: Stefani Reynolds / AFP.

Parts of the Capitol complex briefly went on lockdown on Tuesday as law enforcement apprehended a man armed with a gun near the Senate offices.

Why it matters: The incident comes at a moment of heightened security concerns on Capitol Hill due to a spike in local crime and several incidents of violence against lawmakers.

Capitol Police seized two handguns and a stolen car on Sunday from two men who crashed their car into a vehicle barrier and fled from officers.

Driving the news: The Capitol Police said Tuesday on X that officers "arrested a man with a gun" at a park that sits between Union Station, the Senate side of the U.S. Capitol and the Senate office buildings.