Democratic Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in her D.C. apartment building elevator

Rep. Angie Craig walks down the House steps at the Capitol on Friday, May 13, 2022. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) is "physically okay" after she was assaulted in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, her staff said in a statement.

Driving the news: "There is no evidence that the incidence was politically motivated," Craig's chief of staff Nick Coe said in a statement.

Details: "Rep. Craig defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically okay," per the statement.

The attack occurred around 7:15 a.m., per the statement.

"Rep. Craig called 9-1-1 and the assailant fled the scene of the assault," Coe said.

The big picture: Craig was elected to a third term during the 2022 midterm elections.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.