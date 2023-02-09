Updated 16 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Democratic Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in her D.C. apartment building elevator
Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) is "physically okay" after she was assaulted in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, her staff said in a statement.
Driving the news: "There is no evidence that the incidence was politically motivated," Craig's chief of staff Nick Coe said in a statement.
Details: "Rep. Craig defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically okay," per the statement.
- The attack occurred around 7:15 a.m., per the statement.
- "Rep. Craig called 9-1-1 and the assailant fled the scene of the assault," Coe said.
The big picture: Craig was elected to a third term during the 2022 midterm elections.
Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.