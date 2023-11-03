U.S. announces $425 million in new military aid for Ukraine

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Ukrainian soldiers on November 2 in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. Photo: Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

The Biden administration announced a new $425 million military assistance package for Ukraine on Friday.

Why it matters: The aid will help bolster Ukraine's capabilities as Russia's assault stretches into another winter. It also follows a recent warning from Ukraine's top military commander that the country's counteroffensive had reached a "stalemate."

State of play: The new package includes up to $125 million worth of weapons and other military supplies from U.S. defense stocks, the Department of Defense said in a press release Friday.

This part of the package was authorized in prior fiscal years, the Pentagon said.

The package also includes $300 million worth of laser-guided munitions to counter drones, per the press release. This will come from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which allows the U.S. to purchase weapons directly from the defense industry rather than pulling from U.S. stocks.

The big picture: Military aid for Ukraine has become an increasingly contentious topic among Republicans.