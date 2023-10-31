The leaders of the House Ethics Committee on Tuesday signaled that an announcement on the panel's investigation into Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) could come in a matter of weeks.

Why it matters: The update comes as the House is set to vote this week on a Republican-led resolution to expel the embattled Long Island freshman from Congress.

Driving the news: In a statement on Tuesday, Ethics Committee Chair Michael Guest (R-Miss.) and Ranking member Susan Wild (D-Pa.) that they will announce the panel's "next course of action" by Nov. 17.

The investigation is looking at the nearly two dozen counts in Santos' two federal indictments, as well as alleged violations of conflict of interest laws, sexual harassment and unemployment insurance fraud.

Guest and Wild said that the investigative subcommittee looking into the matter has contacted roughly 40 witnesses, reviewed more than 170,000 pages of documents and authorized 37 subpoenas.

State of play: A group of Santos' fellow New York Republicans, facing monumental political pressure to distance from their fellow freshman, opted last week to trigger a vote on a resolution to expel Santos.

The measure, led by Rep. Anthony D'Esposito (R-N.Y.), will require a two-thirds vote – meaning that around 75 Republicans would have to vote with Democrats for it to pass.

GOP leadership managed to kill a Democratic measure to expel Santos in May by referring to the Ethics Committee, whose findings they said would ultimately determine Santos' fate.

What we're hearing: A House Republican involved in the effort to expel Santos told Axios the current plan is to go forward with the vote despite the committee's announcement.

However, the lawmaker added that the resolution will "likely fail," with the panel's timeline now giving Republicans cover to vote against it.

