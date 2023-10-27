Rep. George Santos pleads not guilty to latest federal charges

Share on email (opens in new window)

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) leaves a House Republican candidates forum in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill on Oct. 23 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges from a superseding indictment released earlier this month, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York.

Driving the news: U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert set a trial date for Santos for Sept. 9, 2024, according to the attorney's office.

The big picture: The superseding indictment included 10 charges against the embattled Republican, including conspiracy, wire fraud, false statement, falsification of records, aggravated identity theft and credit card fraud.

A group of New York freshman House Republicans on Thursday forced a vote on a resolution to expel Santos from the House after he has repeatedly refused calls to resign.

The measure requires that the House vote on the resolution within two legislative days, per NBC News.

Details: Santos allegedly filed fraudulent fundraising reports with the Federal Election Commission to obtain financial support for his campaign, per the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

He has denied wrongdoing and insisted after the superseding indictment that he would "fight until the bitter end."

Flashback: Santos pleaded not guilty in May to 13 federal criminal charges.

He was released on a $500,000 bond after he was charged for alleged wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and lying to Congress.

Zoom in: Santos has faced widespread calls to resign from congressional Democrats and even some of his fellow Republicans over the charges, and for allegedly fabricating large parts of his resume.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.