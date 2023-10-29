Jan. 6 rioter who hit officer with wooden plank gets 33 months in prison
A Colorado man found guilty of felony and misdemeanor offenses for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, including hitting a police officer with a wooden plank, was sentenced to 33 months in prison on Friday.
Why it matters: More than 1,100 people have been charged for their actions regarding the certification of 2020 presidential election results, according to the Justice Department.
- More people remain under investigation for their roles on Jan. 6, 2021.
- Former President Trump, the frontrunner in the 2024 presidential GOP primary, was indicted in relation to Jan. 6 with charges alleging he plotted to overturn the 2020 election. He pleaded not guilty to all federal charges
Driving the news: Jacob Travis Clark, 34, of Colorado Springs, Colo., was found guilty of one felony, obstruction of an official proceeding, and five misdemeanors:
- Entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds
- Disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds
- Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds
- Disorderly or disruptive conduct in a Capitol building or grounds
- Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building
Details: Clark's actions were captured in text messages and surveillance footage, according to the DOJ.
- "They are going into D.C. and bringing guns. Which isn't allowed in D.C.," he wrote in a text message, per the Justice Department. "They aren't gonna let Biden win."
- Clark was among the first people to enter the U.S. Capitol through the Senate Wing doors. He was observed holding a 2x4 wooden plank, which he then used to hit a Capitol Police Officer.
- "Clark later joined a crowd of rioters, pointed at police, and threatened them," the Justice Department wrote. "The mob forced the police to retreat, and Clark proceeded deeper into the building."
- In addition to the prison sentence, he was sentenced to 12 months of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich.
Zoom out: The longest sentencing related to the insurrection so far has been Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, former leader of the right-wing extremist group Proud Boys, at 22 years.
- Following him are Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the far-right militia group Oath Keepers, and Ethan Nordean, a U.S. military veteran who led the Seattle chapter of the Proud Boys, with 18-year sentences.
Go deeper: More than 1,100 people have now faced Jan. 6 criminal charges