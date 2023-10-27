Skip to main content
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Larry Elder ends 2024 presidential bid and endorses Trump

headshot

California conservative radio host Larry Elder participates in Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds' first "Fair-Side Chats" at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 10 in Des Moines, Iowa. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Republican presidential candidate Larry Elder ended his 2024 bid on Thursday, becoming the fourth major GOP presidential candidate to end his campaign.

The big picture: Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, former Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas) and businessman Perry Johnson previously dropped out of the Republican primary.

  • Hurd, an outspoken critic of the former president, endorsed former UN ambassador Nikki Haley when he dropped out.

Driving the news: "As I look at the path forward, and after careful consideration and consultation with my campaign team, I have made the difficult decision to suspend my campaign," Elder said in a statement.

  • "Now that I am exiting the race, I am proud to announce my endorsement of Donald Trump for president of the United States."

Zoom in: Elder, a longtime conservative radio host, unsuccessfully ran as a candidate in a California recall election aimed at unseating Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in 2021.

  • He said in April hat he was running for president to "enter a new American Golden Age."

Go deeper: The Republican candidates who have qualified for the third debate

Go deeper