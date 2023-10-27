Larry Elder ends 2024 presidential bid and endorses Trump

Share on email (opens in new window)

California conservative radio host Larry Elder participates in Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds' first "Fair-Side Chats" at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 10 in Des Moines, Iowa. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Republican presidential candidate Larry Elder ended his 2024 bid on Thursday, becoming the fourth major GOP presidential candidate to end his campaign.

The big picture: Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, former Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas) and businessman Perry Johnson previously dropped out of the Republican primary.

Hurd, an outspoken critic of the former president, endorsed former UN ambassador Nikki Haley when he dropped out.

Driving the news: "As I look at the path forward, and after careful consideration and consultation with my campaign team, I have made the difficult decision to suspend my campaign," Elder said in a statement.

"Now that I am exiting the race, I am proud to announce my endorsement of Donald Trump for president of the United States."

Zoom in: Elder, a longtime conservative radio host, unsuccessfully ran as a candidate in a California recall election aimed at unseating Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in 2021.

He said in April hat he was running for president to "enter a new American Golden Age."

