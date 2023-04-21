Skip to main content
Updated 18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Larry Elder: "I'm running for the presidency of the United States"

Rebecca Falconer
Then-Republican recall candidate Larry Elder addresses a rally at the Asian Garden Mall on September 4, 2021 in Westminster, California.

Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder in Westminster, California, in 2021. Photo: David McNew/Getty Images

Conservative radio host Larry Elder announced Thursday evening that he's running for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election.

The big picture: Elder, who unsuccessfully ran as a candidate in a California recall election aimed at unseating Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in 2021, joins a growing field of Republican candidates, including front-runner former President Trump.

What they're saying: "I'm announcing that I'm running for the presidency of the United States," Elder said on Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

  • He told Fox News host Tucker Carlson his father was a World War II vet who served on the island of Guam. "He was a Marine," Elder said, adding that his brothers also served in the military.
  • "I'm [the] only one who didn't serve, and I don't feel good about that. I feel I have a moral, a religious and a patriotic duty to give back to a country that's been so good to my family and to me," Elder added.
  • He tweeted later Thursday about why he was standing:
A tweet by radio host Larry Elder announcing he's running for president in 2024.
Photo: Larry Elder/Twitter

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more comment from radio host Larry Elder and further context.

