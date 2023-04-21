Conservative radio host Larry Elder announced Thursday evening that he's running for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election.

The big picture: Elder, who unsuccessfully ran as a candidate in a California recall election aimed at unseating Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in 2021, joins a growing field of Republican candidates, including front-runner former President Trump.

What they're saying: "I'm announcing that I'm running for the presidency of the United States," Elder said on Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

He told Fox News host Tucker Carlson his father was a World War II vet who served on the island of Guam. "He was a Marine," Elder said, adding that his brothers also served in the military.

"I'm [the] only one who didn't serve, and I don't feel good about that. I feel I have a moral, a religious and a patriotic duty to give back to a country that's been so good to my family and to me," Elder added.

He tweeted later Thursday about why he was standing:

Photo: Larry Elder/Twitter

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more comment from radio host Larry Elder and further context.