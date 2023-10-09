34 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Will Hurd drops out of 2024 presidential race and endorses Nikki Haley
Former Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas) suspended his 2024 presidential campaign on Monday and endorsed former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley for the Republican nomination.
Why it matters: Hurd, an outspoken critic of former President Trump, called for the need to consolidate "our party around one person to defeat both [Trump] and President Biden" in his announcement.
- Haley, who is still far behind Trump, has been rising in recent polls in the latest sign of her momentum following two strong debate performances.
What he's saying: "Unfortunately, it has become clear to me and my team that the time has come to suspend our campaign," Hurd said in an online statement.
- "I urge donors, voters, and other candidates to unite around an alternative candidate to Trump," he continued.
- "Ambassador Haley has shown a willingness to articulate a different vision for the country than Donald Trump and has an unmatched grasp on the complexities of our foreign policy," Hurd added.
- "I wholeheartedly endorse Ambassador Haley and look forward to supporting her for the remainder of this race."
The big picture: Hurd, a former undercover CIA operative, launched his presidential campaign in June, saying in his announcement that the "soul of our country is under attack."
- He failed to qualify for the first and second Republican primary debates and has been polling at 0.2%, according to FiveThirtyEight's national polling averages.
- Miami Mayor Francis Suarez in August became the first GOP candidate to suspend his presidential campaign.
