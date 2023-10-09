Will Hurd drops out of 2024 presidential race and endorses Nikki Haley

Will Hurd speaks to the crowd during a Labor Day Picnic on Sept. 4 in Salem, New Hampshire. Photo: Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Former Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas) suspended his 2024 presidential campaign on Monday and endorsed former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley for the Republican nomination.

Why it matters: Hurd, an outspoken critic of former President Trump, called for the need to consolidate "our party around one person to defeat both [Trump] and President Biden" in his announcement.

Haley, who is still far behind Trump, has been rising in recent polls in the latest sign of her momentum following two strong debate performances.

What he's saying: "Unfortunately, it has become clear to me and my team that the time has come to suspend our campaign," Hurd said in an online statement.

"I urge donors, voters, and other candidates to unite around an alternative candidate to Trump," he continued.

"Ambassador Haley has shown a willingness to articulate a different vision for the country than Donald Trump and has an unmatched grasp on the complexities of our foreign policy," Hurd added.

"I wholeheartedly endorse Ambassador Haley and look forward to supporting her for the remainder of this race."

The big picture: Hurd, a former undercover CIA operative, launched his presidential campaign in June, saying in his announcement that the "soul of our country is under attack."

He failed to qualify for the first and second Republican primary debates and has been polling at 0.2%, according to FiveThirtyEight's national polling averages.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez in August became the first GOP candidate to suspend his presidential campaign.

