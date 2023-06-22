Skip to main content
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Former Rep. Hurd announces 2024 presidential bid

Erin Doherty
Former Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) appears on "Meet the Press" in Washington, D.C. Sunday, May 14, 2023.

Former Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas) appears on "Meet the Press" on May 14. Photo: William B. Plowman/NBC via Getty Images

Former Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas) announced Thursday that he is running for president, saying in his campaign announcement that the "soul of our country is under attack."

The big picture: Hurd, 45, a former undercover CIA operative, joins a crowded Republican primary field that includes former President Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Driving the news: "Our enemies plot, create chaos, and threaten the American Dream," said Hurd, who served three terms in the House, in his campaign announcement on CBS.

  • Inflation, crime and homelessness are among the threats facing America, he said.
  • "President Biden can't solve these problems—or won't," Hurd said.
  • "And if we nominate a lawless, selfish, failed politician like Donald Trump—who lost the House, the Senate, and the White House — we all know Joe Biden will win again," he continued.

Zoom out: First elected to Texas' Congressional District in 2014, Hurd is a moderate Republican and outspoken critic of Trump.

  • In Congress, he supported repealing the Affordable Care Act and supported universal background checks for gun checks.
  • Casting himself as a "common-sense Republican," Hurd in May told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that a potential rematch between Biden and Trump would be "the rematch from hell."

