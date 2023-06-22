Former Rep. Hurd announces 2024 presidential bid

Former Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas) appears on "Meet the Press" on May 14. Photo: William B. Plowman/NBC via Getty Images

Former Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas) announced Thursday that he is running for president, saying in his campaign announcement that the "soul of our country is under attack."

The big picture: Hurd, 45, a former undercover CIA operative, joins a crowded Republican primary field that includes former President Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Driving the news: "Our enemies plot, create chaos, and threaten the American Dream," said Hurd, who served three terms in the House, in his campaign announcement on CBS.

Inflation, crime and homelessness are among the threats facing America, he said.

"President Biden can't solve these problems—or won't," Hurd said.

"And if we nominate a lawless, selfish, failed politician like Donald Trump—who lost the House, the Senate, and the White House — we all know Joe Biden will win again," he continued.

Zoom out: First elected to Texas' Congressional District in 2014, Hurd is a moderate Republican and outspoken critic of Trump.

In Congress, he supported repealing the Affordable Care Act and supported universal background checks for gun checks.

Casting himself as a "common-sense Republican," Hurd in May told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that a potential rematch between Biden and Trump would be "the rematch from hell."

